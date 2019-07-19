Tyre Dealers Trust Tyremarket.com for Giving Them Digital Exposure and Increasing Sales

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Tyre dealers partnered with Tyremarket.com applaud the portal for its dealer centric approach and also affirm a significant growth in their overall salesBENGALURU, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tyremarket.com, India's leading tyre portal has lately been receiving applauds from its seller partners (tyre dealers) due to its very transparent and dealer centric approach. The portal works on a 'no harm to dealer' business model that not only connects the dealers directly with the tyre buyers but also helps them to amplify their sales through its smart dealer allocation engine. Offline tyre sellers are nowadays facing tough competition due to some big players selling tyres online and directly shipping them to customers' doorstep. It is inconvenient for the customer to receive the tyres at his doorstep as he needs to carry them to a tyre shop for fitment and ends up paying additional charges. On the other hand, the tyre dealers also lose the opportunity for selling multiple services like wheel balancing and wheel alignment which a customer would have otherwise bought.Along with solving the above problems, Tyremarket.com gives the tyre dealers access to millions of customers searching for tyres online thereby giving them easy footfall. Both, the customers as well as dealers have been able to enjoy the true digital transformation of this vertical.When asked about the business experience with Tyremarket.com, Mr Krishnakant Yadav, Managing Director, TOS PITSTOP, Noida said, "Tyremarket.com has opened a new channel for tyre dealers like me to explore the potential business available online. As a dealer anybody would think that selling tyres online would reduce the margins, however, this is not the case with Tyremarket.com. We have not only been able to sell more but also have been securing decent margins."Commenting on the same, Mr Ravi Chandarana, Managing Director, Kwik Fix Automobiles, Mumbai said, "Nowadays, online presence is of utmost importance for any tyre dealer. Tyremarket.com has fulfilled the need for the same and has given us additional customers. Their tyre buying process is very transparent across customers and tyre dealers." Similarly, Mr Rishabh Tripathi, Joint Managing Director, Shakti Sai Tyres Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai also expressed his views on his association as a seller partner with Tyremarket.com. Commenting on his delightful experience with the portal, Mr Tripathi said, "We are happy the way our business has witnessed growth after being associated with Tyremarket.com. The process is very transparent and we, as a dealership, are ultimately benefitted as the customers end up coming to our outlet, where they can also avail other services that we offer." As the shopping trend on the internet has increased, an easy and free of cost registration offered by Tyremarket.com to its seller partners does wonders as they are able to access the online buyers and sell more, in addition to their offline sales. About Tyremarket.comTyremarket.com is India's largest pure-play portal for tyres. The Bengaluru-based startup provides convenience to its customers by helping them to choose the right tyres at the right prices. Presently, Tyremarket.com serves in more than 250 locations in India and has a network of over 3,000 fitment partners. Lately, the portal also topped the Amazon Alexa website ranking charts in the tyre vertical. Tyremarket.com has its dedicated call-centre team, fulfilment team and tyre experts at multiple locations, who ensure that a distinguished and a class-leading experience is delivered to the tyre buyers. Tyre dealers who wish to sell tyres online can easily register as a seller partner on the website by visiting https://www.tyremarket.com/Dealer-Registration. The portal's custom build engine allocates an inquiry to a dealer whenever a customer books tyre in his vicinity.For customers too, Tyremarket.com provides a seamless tyre buying experience as he can buy his tyres in a few simple steps by visiting www.tyremarket.com or by reaching out to the tyre experts at +91-8088090090.Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/834986/Tyremarket_Logo.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/948989/Tyre_Dealer_Online_Sales_Tyremarket_com.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/948988/Rishabh_Tripathi_from_Shakti_Sai_Tyres.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/948987/Ravi_Chandarana_Kwik_Fix_Tyres.jpg PWRPWR