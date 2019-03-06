Tyrese Gibson in talks to star in 'Morbius'

Los Angeles, Mar 6 (PTI) Tyrese Gibson is in negotiations to join the Jared Leto-fronted Spider-Man spin-off "Morbius".According to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Fast and Furious" star is expected to play an FBI agent trying to hunt down the titular living vampire.Leto, 46, will play Michael Morbius, a Nobel Prize-winning biochemist who tried to cure a rare blood disease using an experimental treatment that combines electroshock therapy and bats. However, the results were catastrophic and he developed vampiric qualities.The film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona and Jared Harris.Smith is cast as the villain, Loxias Crown, Morbius' best friend who also suffers from the blood disease. Arjona will essay Morbius' love interest, while Harris will portray Morbius' mentor.Daniel Espinosa, who has films such as "Safe House" and "Life" to his credit, will direct the project for Sony, with a script from Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama.The film is produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach alongside Lucas Foster.Production on the film began this week in London.Gibson recently signed on to play R&B icon Teddy Pendergrass in his biopic. PTI RDSRDS