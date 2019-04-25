UAE's largest sewage treatment plant built by L&T inaugurated

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Thursday said the UAE's biggest sewage treatment plant, Jebel Ali STP, built by the company has been inaugurated. "The 3,75,000 cum/day Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) Jebel Ali (Phase 2), the biggest in the UAE, built by L&T for the Dubai Municipality was inaugurated recently by Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality in the presence of Talib Julfar, Assistant Director General, Fahd Al Awadhi, Director and other senior officials of the Dubai Municipality," it said in a statement. Built in association with JV partners BESIX, the Jebel Ali STP is the biggest constructed by L&T Construction, completed and delivered ahead of schedule maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety, the company said. "This is perhaps the first project of this magnitude and complexity that has been completed and delivered ahead of time with not a single minute lost due to incidents of any kind," said S N Subrahmanyan, chief executive officer and managing director, Larsen and Toubro. "With water becoming such a precious commodity the world over, projects like these make a huge difference to the ecology and it is always good to be associated with such projects," he said. The Jebel Ali Sewage Treatment Plant Phase-2 Expansion is Dubai Municipality's strategic project of 375,000 cubic meters per day to meet current and future demand generated from the surrounding area that will see major new developments including Expo 2020. The Jebel Ali treatment facilities have total treatment capacity of 675 MLD which includes existing 300 MLD of Phase - 1. "The Jebel Ali STP is critical to the water conservation plans of our client, Dubai Municipality, for it allows the city to reduce the use of expensive fresh water by reusing 375,000 litres per day treated sewage effluent for non-potable applications such as irrigation," informed S Rajavel, Senior Vice President & Head, Water, Smart World & Communication, L&T Construction. He said: "That we have been able to achieve the very high standards demanded by the client and clock 10 million safe man hours in the process reinforce our credentials as the foremost Indian construction company in the Middle East." Larsen and Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 18 billion in revenue. It operates in over 30 countries. PTI NAM MKJ