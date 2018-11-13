UASG confers Universal Acceptance Thought Leader award on R'sthan CM

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Global internet Body ICANN-supported UASG Tuesday conferred "Universal Acceptance Thought Leader award" on Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje for enabling email service for citizens of the state in local script."Universal Acceptance Steering Group has recognised work of Hon'ble CM of Rajasthan and IT Department for Rajmail project that enables access to email address to people in the state in Indic script. The Universal Acceptance Thought Leader award was thus conferred by UASG in this regard," ICANN India head Samiran Gupta said.The technology for the project was developed by Rajasthan based firm Data XGen Technologies. The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) is a no-profit organisation and manages rules around website access over Internet.UASG is working towards achieving truly multi-lingual Internet, one in which users around the world can navigate entirely in local languages. The body is supported by ICANN. PTI PRSMKJ