Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi to visit India on Feb 22-23

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will meet Indian government officials, regulators and company employees during his India visit on February 22-23.

This will be the maiden visit of Khosrowshahi to India. The former Expedia executive was named CEO of Uber in August last year.

An Uber spokesperson confirmed that Khosrowshahi will be in India on February 22 and 23.

The spokesperson added that during his India trip, Khosrowshahi will meet high-ranking government officials, regulators, business partners, and employees.

He will also address the students at IIT-Delhi. "We are really excited to welcome Dara in India. This is a key market for Uber globally, and Daras visit is another testament to our commitment to serving riders and driver partners in the country," Uber India and South Asia President Amit Jain told PTI.

India is one of the key markets for Uber. It is locked in an intense battle for leadership with SoftBank-backed Ola in India and has a presence in 29 Indian cities. Interestingly, SoftBank is now an investor in Uber as well.

Uber has operations in over 80 countries. Khosrowshahi, as the new CEO, has been tasked with turning around things for the troubled US-based cab aggregator.

The 48-year old executive is working on repairing Ubers image, boosting employee morale and turning business profitable for the worlds most valued startup.

Khosrowshahi takes over the operations from Travis Kalanick, who quit in June last year under intense pressure from some of Ubers key investors.

Troubles started for Uber after a former employee wrote a blog post alleging sexual harassment and sexism at the firm. Matters came to a head when reports emerged that a top Uber executive had allegedly obtained medical records of a 26- year-old woman raped by an Uber driver in India in 2014.