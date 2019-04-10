Uber introduces 'Vouchers' for business users in India

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Ride-hailing app Uber Wednesday launched 'Uber Vouchers', a feature that will facilitate businesses in sponsoring transportation for their customers. "Businesses can use Uber Vouchers to offer discounted Uber trips to one or many customers at once, empowering them to attract new clients as well as support loyalty and service for existing customers," Uber said in a statement. Developed on the Uber for Business platform after being beta tested with over 100 partners globally, Vouchers will be available in most countries where Uber operates, including India, it added. Businesses will be able to create customised Voucher campaigns and programmes with parameters, including budget, specified pick-up and drop-off locations as well as a set time for an offer.***** * BalleBaazi gets $1mn funding from Baazi Games Online cricket fantasy gaming platform BalleBaazi Wednesday said it has received a funding of USD 1 million (about Rs 6.90 crore) from Baazi Games, its parent company. With this development, Baazi Games has consolidated its majority stake in the company, the company said in a statement. "With a commitment to redefine fantasy sports in India, BalleBaazi plans to utilise the funds to further expand its verticals and introduce various innovative concepts to enhance the user experience," it added.***** * Xiaomi India sells over 1 mn units of Redmi Note 7 series Chinese handset major Xiaomi Wednesday said it has sold over 1 million units of Redmi Note 7 series phones within a month of its launch. "Achieving this record breaking milestone in a relatively short span of time since launch, the Redmi Note 7 series of all variants have gained immense popularity among Mi Fans and consumers in India," a statement said. The Redmi Note 7 Pro offers a 48MP camera, is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 mobile platform and is priced Rs 13,999 onwards. The Redmi Note 7 is available for Rs 9,999 onwards.***** * JSL Lifestyle appoints Mandeep Singh as CEO Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd arm JSL Lifestyle Ltd (JSLL) Wednesday announced the appointment of Mandeep Singh as its chief executive officer. Singh has already taken charge as the CEO on Monday. In his new role, he will provide strategic and marketing leadership for various business verticals of JSLL, including infrastructure and railways, the company said in a statement. In this capacity, he will also be responsible for charting growth strategies for both JSLL brands - Arttd'inox and ARC. JSLL makes stainless steel installations for residential, architectural, infrastructural, railways and sanitary applications. PTI SR SID HRS RVKRVK