Uber partners ICC to support Women's World T20

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Ride hailing app Uber Thursday said it has partnered with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to support the first-ever standalone ICC Women's World T20 in the West Indies."Uber and the ICC aim to leverage one of the world's most popular sports to engage the broader cricketing community in a conversation around the important role sport plays in empowering girls and women around the world," Uber said in a statement.The global partnership will include on-the-ground activation in participating WWT20 countries, in addition to the creation of a six-part digital film series featuring stories of female cricketers, it added.The ICC Women's World T20 will be held from November 9-24, 2018. The 10-team tournament will be played as a standalone event for the first time between Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.Uber said it will also use social media to celebrate women in sports and various community outreach programmes, including sponsorships for aspiring female cricketers to join cricket academies."As a sport, we have also made a commitment to grow the womens game and it will form one of the pillars of our strategy that will be launched early next year...it's (the partnership) about a shared ambition to move women's cricket forward, tell the story of our sport more broadly and build heroes in our game," ICC CEO David Richardson said.Uber Chief International Business Officer Brooks Entwistle said together with the ICC, the company is committed to supporting more women in sport, and to inspiring and enabling more girls and women to access opportunities.Earlier this year, the US-based company had roped in Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador in India. It had also named footballer Mohamed Salah as the brand ambassador for the Egypt market.