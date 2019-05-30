Uber partners IOC to offer discounts on fuel for driver-partners

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Uber Thursday said it has partnered Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to offer special benefits, including discount on fuel, to the ride-hailing company's driver-partners in India. In a statement, Uber said over 12,000 driver-partners have already registered for this benefit. "The agreement with IOCL will offer delivery partners discounts on petrol, diesel and CNG in IOCL petrol pumps across India. This initiative is a part of Uber's UberCARE programme for driver partners," the statement added. Vigyan Kumar, executive director (retail sales), IOCL, said, "IOCL has always been striving to add to the fuelling experience of customers coming to its retail outlet". "...through our association with UBER, we would be giving one more reason for a UBER driver-partner to fuel with us," he added. Uber India and South Asia Head of Cities Prabhjeet Singh said the partnership is "targeted at easing the cost of fuel and giving back to driver partners who use the Uber app to earn a livelihood". PTI SR HRS