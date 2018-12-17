UBHL winding up case: Next hearing on December 20

Bengaluru, Dec 17 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court Monday adjourned to December 20 the hearing on a plea which sought not to wind up liquor baron Vijay Mallya-linked UBHL and give the company an opportunity to clear the debts related to his defunct Kingfisher Airlines Limited.The bankers and creditors have been pressing for closureof the company to clear the debts owed by Mallya, wanted foralleged bank fraud and money laundering amounting to anestimated Rs 9,000 crore.During the hearing Monday, UBHL counsel Sajjan Poovayya submitted that there was no need to wind up the company as it has enough assets to repay the creditors.Poovayya said the company would furnish details of itsassets and the court can auction them and the recovered money can be deposited with it.He submitted that the company would get about Rs 15,000 crore if the assets were auctioned.Even after giving money to the creditors, the companywould be still left with about Rs 3,500 crore, he said.In February last, the high court had ordered winding upof United Breweries (Holdings) Ltd (UBHL), the parent company of the UB Group, for recovering dues payable by UBHL-promoted Kingfisher Airlines Limited.Justice Vineet Kothari had said in his order on petitionsby banks and aircraft lessors that UBHL deserves to be woundup for "failure to discharge" their duties to pay up theircreditors.Leaving creditors in the lurch, Mallya had fled India andtaken shelter in London.However, a London court had ruled on December 10 that the 62-year-old businessman had a prima facie case of fraud and money laundering to answer and ordered his extradition. PTI BDN APR SRY