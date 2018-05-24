UBL Q4 jumps over 13-fold to Rs 90.88 cr

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) United Breweries Ltd (UBL) today reported over 13-fold jump in its standalone net profit of Rs 90.88 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018 led by strong volume growth.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.73 crore in the January-March period a year-ago, UBL said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income during the quarter under review was up 27.84 per cent to Rs 3,275.38 crore as against Rs 2,562.03 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

"In the fourth quarter ended March 2018, UBL recorded a volume growth of 24 per cent compared with industry growth of 22 per cent," the company said in a statement.

It further added that this growth was partly the result of a low comparative, as the fourth quarter of 2016-17 already included the effects of the highway ban.

"Net revenue grew 32 per cent, primarily due to volume growth and also a favourable state mix," it added.

UBLs total expenses during the period stood at Rs 3,138.56 crore as against Rs 2,554.41 crore, up 22.86 per cent.

For the entire 2017-18, UBLs consolidated net profit was up 71.63 per cent to Rs 394.63 crore, compared to Rs 229.92 crore in 2016-17.

Its total consolidated income stood at Rs 12,443.75 crore as against Rs 10,281.51 crore in 2016-17, up 21.03 per cent.

Shares of United Breweries today settled at Rs 1,180.05 apiece on BSE, up 0.22 per cent from their previous close.