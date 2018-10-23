UBM India Concludes the Launch Edition of Chennai Jewellery & Gem Fair (CJGF) 2018 on a Successful Note

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, India, October 23, 2018/PRNewswire/ --A gateway to the Indian jewellery market, with a special focus on South India's repertoire UBM India, the largest organizer of jewellery fairs in India in association with Chennai Jewellers Association, launched one of their most important initiatives of the year - the Chennai Jewellery & Gem Fair (CJGF), a premium international B2B jewellery fair in South India. The three-day expo (20th - 22nd October, 2018) at the Chennai Trade Centre showcased over 150 exhibitors and over 300 brands. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675607/UBM_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769002/CJGF_October.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/773333/UBM_CJGF.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/773334/UBM_Kushboo.jpg )The maiden edition of the expo was inaugurated by Chief Guest - Shri Thiru. Banwarilal Purohit, Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu; Mr. Yogesh Shah, President - Chennai Jewellers Association; Mr. Uday Vummidi, Vice President - Chennai Jewellers Association; Mr. Michael Duck, Executive Vice President, UBM Asia and Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India in the presence of other dignitaries from the jewellery trade. With a series of successful jewellery expos in Chennai, in its refurbished avatar, the newly launched CJGF in Chennai provided an international experience, based on the organizer's proven expertise in understanding local, national and global markets.The expo was studded with a number of features such as Luxury Pavilion, Artisan Zone, Designer Gallery and Networking Night. One of the key highlights of the expo was the three-day insightful seminar. Day 1 saw a seminar on - 'Identifying Synthetic Diamonds' by Gemmological Institute of India and a panel discussion on 'How to Increase Your Business and Profits'; Day 2 and Day 3 saw a panel discussion on 'Young Generation in the Jewellery Business' and seminars on 'Schemes in MSME for Clusters'; 'Profit Test for Retailers and Stock Management', 'How your Staff Can Help your Profits in Retailing'; 'Contemporary Issues in Diamond Testing: Experience at Gemological Institute of India' and 'Digital Marketing for Jewellers', to name a few. The expo also featured a Gem Museum by Madras Gem Museum and Gem Institute Chennai which displayed an array of over 2,000 rare and precious gemstones and a Hall of Fame which was inaugurated by the South Indian actress Kushboo.The expo was an excellent platform for jewellery wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, jewellery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone, pearl suppliers and traders, precious metal and jewellery mounting traders and suppliers, machinery manufacturers and representatives from various trade and government organisations, to come under one roof to meet, connect, network and grow their businesses. In addition to Tier I, II and III cities in India, the exhibition was marked by delegate representatives from Singapore, Bangladesh, Nepal, Middle East and Malaysia among other countries.The list of key exhibitors this year included - Anmol Jewellers, CNB Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., JKS Jewels Pvt. Ltd., Anmol Swarn (India) Pvt. Ltd., S.K. Jewels, The Bombay Jewel Case Co, Mehta Gold and Diamonds, Madhava Raghava Jewellers LLP, M M Gold Palace, D N Jewels, UTSSAV CZ Gold Jewels Ltd., White Fire Diamonds India Pvt. Ltd. and Kalinga Jewellers, Jai Gulab Dev, Laxmi Chains, Jewel 4 u, Navkar Sterling, Sankalp Jewels, Swarn Shanthi, P.R Jewellers, Ms Diagem amongst others.Commenting on the conclusion of the maiden edition of CJGF, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India, said, "The jewellery industry seems poised for a glittering future. There are abundant opportunities in this vertical which is also export-oriented and labour intensive, deeming India the hub of the global jewellery market. In the coming years, growth in the Gems and Jewellery sector would be largely contributed by the development of large retailers/brands. These established brands are guiding the organised market and are opening up opportunities to grow. Increasing access of organised players provides quality as well as variety in terms of products and designs. With a series of successful jewellery shows in the last 13 consecutive years in Chennai, UBM India for the first time in association with the Chennai Jewellers Association through CJGF brings to the Southern market an international trading platform with organized players in a revamped form. Seeking to enable jewellery, diamond, pearl and gemstone suppliers to congregate, interact and network with key buyers, both local and international, the expo, in coming years is poised to raise benchmarks and fuel trade for the jewellery industry in the region.""Furthermore, South India is deemed to be the hub for precious and semi precious studded jewellery, handmade, casting and lightweight gold jewellery. At CJGF, you will continue to see exclusivity and the latest global and domestic trends in every type of jewellery displayed, be it Nakshi, Temple, Pacchi and Kundan Jewellery, Managa Malai, Polki Diamond Jewellery, Antique Gold and Pearls to name a few," he further added.The CJGF is one of the five-city jewellery shows (Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi) that will be hosted throughout the year by UBM India. Internationally, UBM plc organises the World's Biggest Jewellery Trade Event - The Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair.Mr. Yogesh Shah, President, Chennai Jewellers Association, said, "UBM has been an integral part of the jewellery industry for nearly three decades. Owing to its expertise in this portfolio, UBM India is perfectly placed to launch the Chennai Jewellery and Gem Fair. The show is an initiative by and for the trade, a superior sourcing platform and an opportunity for exchanging knowledge and market trends. We are glad to associate with UBM India through CJGF 2018 to support the established and upcoming centers of excellence in jewellery in the Southern region and are delighted to see that the expo has participation from the deep interiors of the country."Adding to this, Mr. Uday Vummidi, Vice President, Chennai Jewellers Association, said, "It's an absolute delight to extend our support to this magnificent event, the Chennai Jewellery and Gem Fair (CJGF) organised by UBM India which will be held bi annually. A platform of this sheer size and scale is hard to come across in India and in the coming years, we look forward to the success of CJGF. With the overwhelming response received just in its first edition, the expo is going to be a bigger affair with great business opportunities. As organizers, we have aimed at getting the best clientele to participate through constant promotions and great road shows held in major cities as well as in two tier and three tier cities."