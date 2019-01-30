UBM India Introduces its 'India's Most Preferred' Initiative in a New Domain - Smart City Brands

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 30, 2019/PRNewswire/ --A unique nationwide quest to identify and celebrate India's favourite brands that create smart cities in India UBM India, India's leading B2B exhibitions organiser, witnessed the launch of its one-of-a-kind initiative, India's Most Preferred (IMP) for the smart city brands in India on 21st December 2018. Through this campaign, UBM India added to its catalogue of year-long B2B engagements. The IMP for Smart Cities caters to India's Smart Cities Mission, an urban renewal and retrofitting program by the Government of India with the mission to develop 100 cities across the country making them citizen friendly and sustainable with the application of smart solutions. IMP Smart Cities comprised a nationwide quest for India's most preferred Smart City brands and conferred on them, the exclusive privilege to license the prestigious IMP logo for all their marketing engagements, such as online campaigns, hoardings, press announcements, product packaging and advertising. A refined coffee table book will be published, profiling these much recognized brands, their inspiring growth stories, how they have carved a niche and risen up the popularity index and their vision for the future cities of India. Brands that made the grade were felicitated at the gala unveiling show and witnessed a televised glamorous evening of insights, entertainment and celebration in the midst of industry stalwarts. Brands that made the grade were felicitated at the gala unveiling show and witnessed a televised glamorous evening of insights, entertainment and celebration in the midst of industry stalwarts.As India's Smart Cities Mission takes shape, India is growing prolifically on a Macro as well as Micro level. According to industry reports, urban areas in India are expected to house 40 percent of the nation's population and contribute 75 percent of India's GDP by 2030. To match up to the growth, comprehensive development of physical, institutional, social and economic infrastructure is required. The innovative Smart Cities Mission has thus been started by the Centre for providing funding to a 100 Indian cities to improve quality of life, attract people and investments, and set in motion a virtuous and sustainable cycle of modernization and development. Investment into sectors like roads, airports and smart cities will not only create better quality infrastructure, but will also generate private equity investment opportunities into multiple sectors.The IMP initiative by UBM India stems from the proactive role it plays in connecting the community and establishing superior standards within it. The survey to find out the most preferred brands was conducted by Allegiant Market Research Service and Consultancy Pvt Ltd.The chosen brands under the IMP initiative will inspire aspiring brands thus encouraging the mission for better infrastructure, standard of living, wellness, security, among others. Undertaken various cities across 4 zones in India, the survey respondent profile comprised SEC A1 and A2. The survey was based on factors such as preference in specific SEC, brand recognition, product service & quality, brand recommendation, trust, customer loyalty and buying behavior. The brands chosen as India's most preferred are accorded the logo license for two years, giving them an easily identifiable label of excellence.Commenting on the India's Most Preferred Smart City Initiative, Managing Director, UBM India, Mr. Yogesh Mudras said, "India is seeing a continuous increase in urban population, which is simultaneously increasing the demand for metropolitan services like dependable and sufficient energy, efficient transportation systems, access to drinkable water and a clean environment, amongst other things. According to reports, almost 40 per cent of the country's population will become city dwellers by 2030, and from that, the notion of 100 Smart Cities was developed to create an integrative e-governance structure to tackle any future challenges. After 4 years, a significant target of the initiative is yet to be implemented and completed, which is why, now more than ever, the debut of India's Most Preferred Campaign was needed to take the industry an apt step forward by rewarding brands that have holistically applied smart solutions within their work, not only in terms of technology, but also sustainability of resources. As part of our one-of-a-kind initiative, we will also craft a Coffee Table Book which will narrate the inspiring tales of the recognised brands in the Smart Cities sector that have been felicitated by UBM India."The list of brands felicitated as India's Most Preferred Smart City 2018: Names Solarway Marketing India Pvt Ltd Euclion Energy Pvt Ltd Utl Solar Patanjali Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. Godrej Security Solutions Vikram Solar Adani Solar- Adani Enterprises Ltd. The list of brands felicitated as India's Most Preferred Smart City 2018: Names Solarway Marketing India Pvt Ltd Euclion Energy Pvt Ltd Utl Solar Patanjali Renewable Energy Pvt. Ltd. Godrej Security Solutions Vikram Solar Adani Solar- Adani Enterprises Ltd. Syska Microsoft Gaia Smart Cities KARL STORZ Endoscopy India Pvt Ltd.About IMP Smart City: IMP Smart City is organized by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit http://www.impsmartcitybrands.com/ for more information on IMP Smart City and www.ubm.com/global-reach/ubm-asia for our presence in Asia.About UBM Asia: UBM Asia recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/asia for more information about our presence in Asia.