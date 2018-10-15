UBM India to Bring in the Maiden Edition of the Chennai Jewellery and Gem Fair

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, India, October 15, 2018/PRNewswire/ --A gateway to the Indian jewellery market, with a special focus on South India's repertoire UBM India, the largest organizer of jewellery fairs in India, announced the launch of its premium international B2B jewellery fair in South India - the Chennai Jewellery & Gem Fair (CJGF). It is scheduled to be held between 20th - 22nd October, 2018 at the Chennai Trade Centre. The expo will be well-supported by the prominent jewellery association - the Chennai Jewellers Association and will showcase over 150 exhibitors. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/675607/UBM_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769002/CJGF_October.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/769012/CJGF_Key_Dignitaries.jpg ) The CJGF owes its origins to the GJIIE, a show that UBM India had, over the years, nurtured as the gateway to the Indian jewellery market, particularly in South India. In its refurbished avatar, UBM India's new jewellery show in Chennai will truly provide an international experience, based on the organizer's proven expertise in understanding local, national and global markets. The expo will be studded with a number of features such as Luxury Pavilions, Artisan Zone, Designer Gallery and Networking Night. One of the key highlights of the expo will be a three-day insightful seminar. The topics for the same include - 'Identifying Synthetic Diamonds' by GII; 'How to Increase Your Business and Profits'; a panel discussion on 'Young Generation in the Jewellery Business'; 'Schemes in MSME for Clusters'; 'Profit Test for Retailers and Stock Management', 'How your Staff Can Help your Profits in Retailing'; 'Contemporary Issues in Diamond Testing: Experience at Gemological Institute of India' and 'Digital Marketing for Jewellers' to name a few. The expo will also have a Gem Museum by Madras Gem Museum and Gem Institute Chennai which will display an array of over 2,000 rare and precious gemstones. The expo will be an excellent platform for jewellery wholesalers, retailers, importers and exporters, jewellery manufacturers, diamond, gemstone, pearl suppliers and traders, precious metal and jewellery mounting traders and suppliers, machinery manufacturers and representatives from various trade and governmental organisations, to come under one roof to meet, connect, network and grow their businesses. In addition to Tier I, II and III cities in India, the exhibition will have delegate representatives from Singapore, Bangladesh, Nepal, Middle East and Malaysia among other countries. The list of exhibitors this year include: Anmol Jewellers, CNB Diamonds Pvt. Ltd., JKS Jewels Pvt. Ltd., Anmol Swarn (India) Pvt. Ltd., S.K. Jewels, The Bombay Jewel Case Co, Mehta Gold and Diamonds, Madhava Raghava Jewellers LLP, M M Gold Palace, D N Jewels, UTSSAV CZ Gold Jewels Ltd., White Fire Diamonds India Pvt. Ltd. and Kalinga Jewellers, Jai Gulab Dev, Laxmi Chains, Jewel 4 u, Navkar Sterling, Sankalp Jewels, Swarn Shanthi, P.R Jewellers, Ms Diagem amongst others. As a lead up to the main show, UBM India held a series of successful road shows in Madhurai, Chennai, Ramnadhapuram and Pondicherry. The CJGF is one of the five-city jewellery shows (Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi) that will be hosted throughout the year by UBM India. Internationally, UBM plc organises the World's Biggest Jewellery Trade Event - The Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair. Speaking at the launch of the CJGF, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, UBM India, said, "We are excited to launch a new show in the midst of all the action in the Chennai market with a fresh, new and decidedly more international format. The market size of the gems and jewellery sector in India is expected to reach US$ 100-110 billion by 2021-2022. And despite economic challenges, Gold demand in India rose to 338.70 tonnes between January to June 2018 while the country's gems and jewellery exports stood at US$ 13.18 billion between April - August 2018 which bodes well for the market." He added, "Supported by quality conscious customers, corporate branding, modern retail formats, and evolving design, the gems and jewellery segment is not just expected to outpace others in domestic sales, but create a deserving and viable industry community which the CJGF is geared to provide." Speaking at the launch of the CJGF, Mr. Yogesh Shah, Director, Chennai Jewellers Association, said, "UBM has been an integral part of the jewellery industry for nearly three decades. Owing to its expertise in this portfolio, UBM India is perfectly placed to launch the Chennai Jewellery and Gem Fair. The show is an initiative by and for the trade, a superior sourcing platform and an opportunity for exchanging knowledge and market trends. We are glad to associate with UBM India through CJGF 2018 to support the established and upcoming centers of excellence in jewellery in the Southern region."Speaking at the announcement of the new show, Mr. Sultan Mohideen, Director, Chennai Jewellers Association, said, "Chennai Jewellery and Gem Fair (CJGF) to be launched in October will be the best platform for manufacturers and retailers to meet and create business as it serves key markets in the region which supply to jewelers across India and abroad. CJGF will give us this opportunity to widen the breadth of our business and make the necessary connects quickly." Adding to this, Mr. Uday Vummidi, Director, Chennai Jewellers Association, said, "It will be an absolute delight to extend our support to this magnificent event, Chennai Jewellery and Gem Fair (CJGF) to be organized by UBM India in October 2018. A platform of this sheer size and scale is hard to come across in India and we look forward to CJGF." 