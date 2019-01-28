UBM India's Initiative 'India's Most Preferred' Shines a Spotlight on India's Favourite Brands in the Gems & Jewellery Sector

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, January 28, 2019/PRNewswire/ --UBM India, India's leading B2B exhibitions organiser, witnessed the 2nd edition of its one-of-a-kind initiative, India's Most Preferred (IMP), for the jewellery retail sector in India. UBM India's busy calendar of events for 2018 concluded with this exclusively crafted campaign, concurrently with the newly launched Mumbai Jewellery and Gem Fair at the Sahara Star in Mumbai. IMP is a due diligence campaign that comprised a nationwide quest for India's most popular and favoured jewellery brands to bestow on them, the exclusive privilege to license the most prestigious IMP logo; a benchmark to understand which brands have a higher mind space amongst stakeholders. The gala show saw a televised glamorous evening of style, insights, entertainment and celebration in the midst of industry stalwarts.The IMP initiative by UBM India stems from the proactive role it plays in connecting the community and establishing superior standards within it. The survey to find out the most preferred brands was conducted in association with MRSS, the only market research organisation in India listed under the Bombay Stock Exchange. Undertaken in over 20 A1 and A2 cities across India, the survey respondent profile involved both; the consumers and stakeholders in a 50:50 ratio. The survey was based on factors such as jeweller trust factor, collection focus & range of products, brand recommendation, product & service quality, overall brand recognition and recall. With this initiative, the top 100 brands chosen as India's Most Preferred are accorded the logo license privilege for two years, giving them an easily identifiable label of excellence. The logo association also enables the chosen brands to position themselves as the preferred brand of retailers. The brands will be able to incorporate the logo in all their marketing engagements such as online campaigns, hoardings, press announcements, product packaging and advertising. A sophisticated coffee table book will also be created, profiling these much loved brands, their inspiring growth stories, how they have carved a niche and risen up the popularity index in this largely fragmented industry and their vision for the future.With consumers now demanding more variety and designs in jewellery, while the young population is showing a keen interest in semi-precious stones, the branded players with the ability to fulfil the changing demands are gaining more prominence than local players. The demand of Indian branded jewellery is also rising across the globe primarily due to an increase in the per capita income of consumers and a stronger purchasing power of middle-class women.Commenting on the India's Most Preferred Jewellers initiative, Managing Director, UBM India, Mr Yogesh Mudras, said, "Through our expertise in the jewellery sector, we found a rapid transformation in the tastes of the urbane, well-to-do millennials who seem to favour global, national or regional brands. We were very keen to listen to the pulse of the consumer, and discover who their favoured brands are, and why? Through IMP, we found that trust factor, collection, brand recall and recognition are the crucial factors in deciding who their brand of choice would be."He added, "UBM India's unique due diligence process in the form of this campaign is an apt step forward after having catered to the jewellery sector through 6 exhibitions in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai. Along with this, we have also crafted a Coffee Table Book as part of this initiative. The book narrates the tale of these top favourites who have been felicitated by UBM India."UBM India is the country's leading jewellery show organiser with six shows per year in India currently (Delhi, Kolkata, two in Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai). Globally, UBM organises exhibitions in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Europe and Istanbul. The G&J sector plays a significant role in the Indian economy, contributing around 7 per cent of the country's GDP and 15.7 per cent to India's total merchandise exports. In the coming years, growth in the G&J sector will be largely contributed by the development of large retailers/brands that are guiding the organised market and creating opportunities to grow. An increasing penetration of organised players also provides variety in terms of products and designs. The list of brands felicitated as India's Most Preferred Jeweller 2018: Names Shree Gold Jewel Creator P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. Shilpi Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. Mehta Gold Pvt. Ltd. Diamond And Fusion Jewellery Manufacture- Brillo Jewels Aura Jewels Diamond Jewlellery Manufacturer- Lurba Jewels Laxmi Diamonds Bangalore Heera Jewellers Kundan And Temple Jewellery Manufacturer- Radhika Jewelscraft Pvt Ltd Bangalore Refinery (P) Ltd H. Radheshyam & Sons Jewellers Gold Casting Jewellery Manufacturer- Audra Jewel Industry(Ajil) Noraah- The Art Of Jewels Jai Gulab Dev Jewellers Jewel Goldi (India) Padmavati Chains Pvt Ltd Silver Emporium- House Of Silver Mangalmani Jewellers Pvt Ltd Filo Diamonds Sksm Diamonds Impex Ltd Shringar House Of Mangalsutra Pvt Ltd Diamond Jewellery Manufacturer- D Gem Mount Premium Cz Jewellery Manufacturer- Shish Jewels Kanak Jewels- Platinum Jewellery Chains Corner Jewellery India Pvt Ltd Kisna Diamond Jewellery- Powered By H.K Jewels Pvt Ltd Derewala- Derewala Industried Ltd. The list of brands felicitated as India's Most Preferred Jeweller 2018: Names Shree Gold Jewel Creator P.