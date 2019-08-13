udChalo Forays Into the Hotel Segment by Partnering With Oyo and Fab Hotels

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Introduces a new service offering for Defence personnel on Independence DayPUNE, India, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- udChalo, a brand of UpCurve Business Services Private Limited, an online travel portal for Defence personnel has recently tied up with OYO and Fab Hotels to bring the hospitality service offerings on its platform for its valued customers in the Armed Forces with an array of additional services to choose from. udChalo through its new service hotel offering now has exclusive offers with zero convenience fee available for the Indian Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces, Veterans and Dependents.udChalo's Founder & CEO, Varun Jain said, "Our company has witnessed a beneficial growth in the airline business over the years and is continuously working on exploring new mediums to reach out to our customers by providing differentiated and comfortable experiences to them. Our current partnership brings OYO's and Fab Hotel's inventories onto our online travel platform and with this udChalo's total hotel inventory will expand to over 11,500 plus properties across all major cities and towns in India.""Our mission is to bring Service for Services, offering ease and convenience. As we work towards associating with various hotel partners, our partnership with OYO and FabHotels is a firm step in that direction and enables us to deliver a unique proposition to our customers allowing them to choose from a variety of travel and accommodation options in India, " he added.Fab Hotels is a network of 3-star budget hotels in India, having its headquarters in Gurugram. It currently operates in more than 40+ cities of India with 500+ hotels, including major cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Coimbatore and began operations in 2014.Mr. Shubham Tyagi, Head- Central Initiatives, Fab Hotels says, "We take great pride in partnering and offering our services to the Defence personnel through our strategic partnership with udChalo . As a Company, we aim to provide quality hassle-free offerings to Armed forces travelers who book through udChalo's channel," he added.OYO Hotels & Homes, South Asia's largest, China's 2nd largest, and the world's 3rd largest and fastest-growing chain of fully operated, franchised and leased hotels, homes, managed living and workspaces, hosts guests from around the world in over 23,000 hotels. The recent association between udChalo and OYO was led by Mr. Atul Nainwal, Mr. Anurag Awasthi and Mrs. Kartika Sitoke.udChalo aims at making life simpler by building unique, convenient and cost-effective platforms for the soldiers to access consumer products and services.About udChaloudChalo, a Pune startup, is a brand of UpCurve Business Services Private Limited founded in 2012 registered under Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Govt of India. It operates in the areas of Air Travel for Defence personnel through the website, app platform and 50 plus offline ticket booking offices with a presence across large Defence establishments, PAN India.udChalo was started by graduates from Army Institute of Technology, Pune when these Defence kids understood the travelling needs and pain points of our brave hearts during and after their services. Today udChalo is proud to term itself as 'Recognized Travel Partner for Indian Armed Forces' and is also approved by IATA.udChalo reinforces its leadership position by being recognized by Silicon India as one of the Top 10 OTA's (Online Travel Agency) with a difference that it focuses on booking exclusive and concessional airline tickets for the Indian Armed Forces, Paramilitary forces, Ex-servicemen and their Dependents. In addition to this achievement, udChalo has also been awarded the Entrepreneur India Award for the 'Travel startup of the year 2019'.In order to honor our brave men for their hard work, dedication and sacrifice they make for our safeguard, udChalo has partnered with major airlines including Indigo Airlines, SpiceJet, Air Asia, Vistara and Go Air for Special Defence fares for the Armed forces.As of today, www.udchalo.com portal caters to more than 2 million people and enables them with a comfortable and less time-consuming mode of travel, every month. With the vision to make life simpler for our soldiers, we stand true to our motto 'Service for Services'. Today udChalo has 50+ operational counters pan India in the large Defence establishments, touching the lives of those who stand to safeguard our country and our prosperity. PWRPWR