Udhampur district hospital first in J-K to get NQAS certification

Jammu, Jul 18 (PTI) The district hospital in Udhampur has become the first government-run health facility in Jammu and Kashmir to get the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification in recognition of its high standards, officials said. The hospital scored an overall rating of 85 per cent and met the criteria required for achieving the NQAS recognition, they said. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has accorded the NQAS certification to the District hospital, Udhampur, in recognition of its high standards of quality and performance maintained by it, the officials said. "Among the hospitals, DH Udhampur has become the first hospital in the state to get the NQAS certification," Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo said. He congratulated Mission Director, National Health Mission, Bhupinder Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, and Director Health Services, Jammu for the achievement. The External Assessors' Certification team of the MoHFW had examined the facilities and patient amenities at the hospital from April 24-26 and after thorough deliberations accorded the NQAS certification to it, the officials said. The hospital after getting the certification will now receive a grant of Rs 20 lakh at Rs 10,000 per bed, they said, adding the certification will be valid for a period of three years. As part of the NQAS certification programme, the state government had shortlisted five district hospitals of Udhampur, Baramulla, Leh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, and Anantnag, the offcials said.