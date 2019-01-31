Udhampur will soon have daily train service to Pathankot: Jitendra

Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur will soon have a daily train service to Pathankot district of Punjab, Union minister Jitendra Singh said Thursday.The commencement of the train, which is presently operating between Udhampur and Jammu Tawi, will follow an extended route up to Pathankot.Singh said this will fulfil a popular demand of the local population for which he had made a personal request to the Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.He said he had received an official written communique from Goyal confirming that the request had been conceded and orders had been issued for running the train service between Udhampur and Pathankot.Over the last five years, Singh said there has been a constant endeavour to improve connectivity by road and other means in the hilly terrains of this region and the Udhampur-Pathankot Rail service will not only add to ease of travel for local commuters, but also contribute to the social and economic development of the area.He said this will also offer relief and facility, particularly to youths and others, who undertake daily journey from Udhampur to destinations beyond Jammu, including Kathua.He thanked the Railway Ministry for having conceded this demand despite financial constraints involved.With the new radio station that became operational from January 21 and the historic Devika Rejuvenation Project, which will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 3, Singh said the new train service is yet another New Year achievement for the people of Udhampur. PTI AB KJ