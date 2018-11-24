Udit Raj to organise rally to raise issue of 'less representation of Dalit and OBC' in higher courts

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) BJP MP Udit Raj said Saturday a rally will be organised to raise the issue of "less representation of Dalit and backward castes" in higher courts in the country.The North West Delhi legislator, who is also the chairman of All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations, said the rally will be held at Ramlila Ground on December 3. "Some incompetent and corrupt politicians have paved the way for the judiciary to act as extra constitutional authority," he said in a statement. He also criticised influential petitioners saying they approached courts not for peoples' rights but for their own agenda. Citing ongoing sealing drive in Delhi, under supervision of a Supreme Court mandated committee, he said, "It is for the government to monitor the administration and not the judiciary." Raj also expressed dissatisfaction over the manner his party colleague and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari was treated in a contempt of court matter over breaking of seal on a premises shut down by the Veterinary Services Department in Gokalpur. "Tiwari was reprimanded but no case could be made out, then why was contempt proceeding initiated? What happened to the officers who sealed the houses and shops without giving notices?" Raj questioned. PTI VIT DPB