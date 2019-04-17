UENI - After Putting Thousands of Businesses of Europe Online, it is Now Eyeing India's Small Businesses

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) VADODARA, India, April 17, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Customers, nowadays, go online to search for answers. Need a beautician, search online. Need a good salon, search online. Need a doctor, search online. Unfortunately, the answers to these questions for various small and micro businesses are not online.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/873182/UENI_Logo.jpg )According to the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, there are more than 63 million MSMEs accounting for 45% of industrial production and 30.5% of the services sector. But, more than 68% of businesses are not online today. UENI aims at bringing the local businesses online by providing everything from design, hosting, content, and SEO for free.After developing more than 10,000 websites for small business owners of countries like the UK, Spain, USA, Germany, and France, India was the next logical step in UENI's expansion plans.Talking about why India is a great market for UENI, Christine Telyan, Co-founder of UENI and a Harvard Business School graduate, says, "There are a few elements that make India a great fit for UENI's expansion. First, the sheer size of the market: there are 60 million microbusinesses in India, roughly twice the number of the United States. The concentration of microbusinesses as a percentage of total SME's is much higher in India (around 95%) than in other markets like the US and Canada (50%). Second, more than 68% of India's micro & small businesses are not online. Additionally, the Indian market is a world leader in mobile use: Indians now access the Internet through their mobiles nearly 80% of the time, proving the bigger need for a mobile-first solution like UENI offers."UENI's mission is simple: bring local businesses online. When asked, most small business owners recognise the importance of being online. So why isn't this already the case? The time, cost and complexity of creating and maintaining a relevant online presence are significant barriers for small businesses.Asked about UENI's benefits to Indian small businesses, Telyan says, "We help these smallest businesses get started with a professionally built and maintain an online presence, search engine optimisation, mobile-friendly design, hosting, domain and email, and essential online marketing. Micro businesses have little to lose as UENI's starter plan is free but a lot to gain as there are not many platforms offering businesses such a high-quality freemium product."UENI today delivers to the thousands of businesses every month a fully-built online presence and access to customers searching online.For more information, visit https://ueni.com/.About UENI UENI builds specifically for small business owners. Unlike website builders or digital agencies, UENI delivers a fully built website and listings on trusted, high traffic platforms with very little input from the business and for a very low cost. In fact, our starter product is free.Source: UENI PWRPWR