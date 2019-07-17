Ugandan man held for entering Delhi airport on fake ticket

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) A man from Uganda was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Wednesday for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said.Rene Rabuche Mukisa was apprehended around 7 am by CISF personnel as he was found suspiciously roaming in the terminal area and attempting to leave the Terminal-3 (T3) building of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, the official said.The man, holding a Ugandan passport, was stopped and questioned, as exiting the terminal area is not allowed under normal circumstances, he said.Mukisa told CISF personnel that he used a "cancelled" ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his mother who was travelling to the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, the official said, adding the passenger has been handed over to the police.Entering an airport terminal without a valid ticket is illegal under Indian aviation rules. PTI NES NES NSDNSD