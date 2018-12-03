UGC asks Universities to observe Dec 7 as Armed Forces Flag Day

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed varsities across the country to observe December 7 as the Armed Forces Flag Day to commemorate the "supreme sacrifices" made by the country's soldiers during conflicts. In a letter sent to the heads of such institutions, the commission asked them to acknowledge the "supreme sacrifices made by our valiant Armed Forces personnel for protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country and securing our lives against the threats of insurgency and terrorism" and against natural calamities. The commission also directed the varsities to organise functions or hold talks in the colleges or institutes to generate awareness on the issue among the students. The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 since 1949 to honour the soldiers, airmen and sailors of the country. PTI GJS RHL