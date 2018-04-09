UIDAI brings digitally-signed QR code with photo for eAadhaar

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) The UIDAI has brought in secure digitally-signed QR Code on e-Aadhaar that will now contain photograph of the Aadhaar holder too, in addition to demographic details, to facilitate better offline verification of an individual.

"The UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) has recently replaced existing QR code on e-Aadhaar having residents demographic details now with a secured digitally-signed QR Code which contains demographics along with photograph of the Aadhaar holder," a UIDAI source said.

A QR code is a form of barcode label which contains machine-readable information, while e-Aadhaar is the electronic version of Aadhaar that can be downloaded from UIDAI website.

The new feature, the digitally-signed QR code, will contain photo of the Aadhaar holder in addition to existing facility of demographic details, in turn allowing various user agencies like banks to verify authenticity of Aadhaar card offline.

When contacted UIDAI CEO Ajay Bhushan Pandey said, ?This is a simple offline mechanism to quickly verify the genuineness of the Aadhaar card."

However, to ensure that a person is a bona fide owner of the Aadhaar card, there has to be a manual check of photo with the individuals face or though use of agency specific authentication scheme, he noted.

The UIDAIs e-Aadhaar QR Code reader software has been made available on the nodal bodys website from 27 March 2018.

Offline verification facility would add yet another option to the exception-handling mechanism at the ground level for ensuring that no denials on Aadhaar-based services take place, the source added.

"In simple words, it is a very useful and secure facility on eAadhaar where anyone, whether an Aadhaar holder or a user or service agencies like banks can do offline verification of the data in e-Aadhaar along with the photograph," the source added.

So now, in an eAadhaar, there will a small QR code on front side of cutaway portion, with demographic data only, and large ones on top portion of front side and the back (containing demographic data and the photo). Further, to make this information more secured and tamper-proof, it will be signed with UIDAI digital signature, the source added. PTI MBI MKJ