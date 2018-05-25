UIDAI chief A B P Pandey gets promotion

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat and CEO of Aadhaar-issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) A B P Pandey was today promoted to the rank and pay of secretary.

In June last year, Pandey, a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, was given the rank and pay of Special Secretary.

An order issued by the Personnel Ministry said, the competent authority has approved in-situ upgradation of Pandey in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India.

His batchmate Malini Shankar, who also of the Maharashtra cadre, too has been given the rank and pay of Secretary.

Shankar is at present Director General of Shipping, Mumbai.

She was also given the rank and pay of Special Secretary last year.