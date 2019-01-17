UiPath Rolls out Academic Alliance Program in India, Commits to Training 500,000 Students by 2022

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, January 17, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Robotic Process Automation is among the key technologies shaping Indian IT Industry Announces partnership with ICT Academy of Kerala, Bennett University, NTTF, and Trident Academy to deliver new skills and learning to 200+ institutes Aims to create professional skilled workforce with employable skills and knowledge UiPath, the leading provider of Enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA), rolled out its Academic Alliance program in India announcing partnerships with ICT Academy of Kerala, Bennett University, NTTF, and Trident Academy of Technology. The partnerships were announced today at the first global UiPath Academic Summit held at Bangalore.Globally, the UiPath Academic Alliance program envisions an inclusive workforce fluent in automation technologies and empowered to find engaging, creative, and strategic careers. UiPath Academic Alliance Program will function globally to serve more than one million students across 1,000+ universities in the next three years.Announcing the program, Daniel Dines, CEO & Co-founder of UiPath, said, "In India, the UiPath Academic Alliance program is targeting 500,000 students to be trained by 2022. At UiPath, we believe that humans and machines are partners that can herald a new and vibrant workforce. Our investment in our Academic Alliance signifies our commitment to making this workforce a reality - ensuring that all people have the education and skills needed to prosper in the workplace of tomorrow."The stated mission of the UiPath Academic Alliances program is to prepare the society for maximal employment. The program is designed to craft the premier global RPA knowledge ecosystem together by tapping into the potential of universities, mobilizing current professionals across the globe, embracing diversity, and educating youth.Said Raghu Subramanian, President and CEO- India, UiPath, "The UiPath Academic Alliance Program is preparing our communities for in-demand automation jobs. To this end, we are training, certifying, and engaging a large target group, including: university students, educators, experienced professionals, traditionally underrepresented groups, and youth."Following are the MOU's signed under the UiPath Academic Alliance's program:ICT Academy of Kerala and UiPath to jointly work on taking program benefits to 6-10k students and train 500+ educators in next 3 years' time. ICT Academy will also run a dedicated training program to help students get internships or fulltime jobs with companies looking at hiring students with RPA skills.Bennett University (NCR, India) is a research-driven university and promoted by Times Group (India's largest media conglomerate). As part of the engagement, students of Bennett would be able to take up - RPA Design & Development course from the coming semester and will also help us take the program to 50+ neighbouring colleges.Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF India) and UiPath to work together to help youth skill up for RPA Ecosystem. NTTF will offer UiPath RPA course to students undergoing diploma programs and extend the benefit to alumni base. Trident Academy of Technology, Bhubaneshwar to set up the first Automation Educator Academy to help scale RPA adoption by Skilling Educators. 200+ educators to be ramped up in 2019.Quotes Santhosh Kurup, CEO, ICT Academy of Kerala, said, "We have a sizeable demand in companies operating in the state for RPA, and we are very pleased to have this agreement with UiPath. The agreement will enhance our competencies in producing talent that will meet the industry demand."Prof. R. Shevgaonkar, Vice Chancellor of Bennett University, said, "The association with UiPath will add to our existing momentous leadership initiative in AI and other niche technologies. Bennett envisions working with key Industry partners like UiPath to fulfill its vision of producing world-class manpower in important spheres of societal requirements."About UiPath UiPath is leading the 'Automation First' era - championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.Recently named the 6th happiest place to work by Comparably in the U.S., UiPath is one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in history. The company is backed by over $400 million in funding from Accel, CapitalG, Credo Ventures, Earlybird's Digital East Fund, Kleiner Perkins, Seedcamp, and Sequoia.Source: UiPath PWRPWR