UiPath Signs on Ingram Micro as Distribution Partner for RPA in India

MUMBAI, November 28, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- Drive RPA market growth in India through Ingram Micro's reseller network covering 250+ cities/ towns in India- Provide enterprises in India an accelerated and easy path to procuring RPA and AI solutions- Enable operational benefits to UiPath channel partners and customers: uniformity and predictability in commercial fulfilment and transaction management, credit evaluation, local currency pricing, uniform incentives, large deal structuring, and easier legal and trade compliance amongst othersUiPath, the leading provider of Enterprise Robotics Process Automation (RPA), announced the appointment of Ingram Micro, leading global tech distributor, as its Distribution Partner for RPA in India. Under the tie-up, Ingram Micro would set up a dedicated business team focused on complete engagement with its reseller network to support UiPath business. Ingram Micro's engagement with its reseller network would cover key areas such as partner enablement, demand generation, sales, pre-sales, and commercial fulfilment across India to drive the growth of RPA market in India. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/562224/UiPath_Logo.jpg )The RPA market has been one of the fastest growing markets in enterprise technology: Everest Group pegs the RPA software market growth rate to be between 75 and 90 percent during the two-year period 2017 to 2019; Wikibon Research forecasts RPA spend to grow 10X to touch $10B by 2023.As the market leading RPA vendor, UiPath believes that enterprises in India should have an accelerated and easy path to procuring RPA and AI solutions so that the business benefits are realized sooner and the enterprise- scale up of these solutions happens quicker. "UiPath's tie-up with Ingram Micro as a distributor would help enterprises in India procure RPA technology through Ingram Micro's vast reseller network that cover 250 plus cities and towns in India. Enterprises in India are looking at RPA as the most impactful technology that accelerates their digital transformation journey. Ingram Micro's reseller network would enable the agility and scale for enterprises to adopt RPA," said Rajeev Mittal, MD- India Sales, UiPath.Commenting on the company's approach to RPA market in India, Diego Utge, SVP and Chief Country Executive at Ingram Micro India, said, "The modern enterprise is constantly striving to optimize existing processes in the relentless quest for efficiency. The advent of RPA is a milestone in business software and is guaranteed accelerate results for those who adopt it. Ingram Micro is always looking to bring cutting-edge technologies to the market, and we are delighted to partner with UiPath, an industry leader in RPA. With our vast network of partners and established connects with the industry, we look forward to enabling Indian enterprises with this remarkable tool."Pointing out the operational benefits of the distribution agreement, Ashutosh Kapoor, Vice President- Partnerships (Channels and Distribution), UiPath said, "The distribution agreement with Ingram Micro is key to the growth of the RPA market in India because it streamlines the procurement function by bringing in uniformity and predictability in commercial fulfilment. For instance, there was a constant ask by customers for local currency pricing, which is now possible. Other operational benefits include easier legal and trade compliance, better credit evaluation, uniform incentives, and transparency in large deal structuring amongst others."About UiPath UiPath is leading the 'Automation First' era - championing one robot for every person, delivering free and open training and collaboration and enabling robots to learn new skills through AI and machine learning. Led by a commitment to bring digital era skills to more than a million people, the company's enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) platform has already automated millions of repetitive, mind-numbing tasks for business and government organizations all over the world, improving productivity, customer experience and employee job satisfaction.Recently named the 6th happiest place to work by Comparably in the US, UiPath has become one of the fastest growing enterprise software companies in history. The company is backed by over $400 million in funding from Accel, CapitalG, Credo Ventures, Earlybird's Digital East Fund, IVP, Kleiner Perkins, Madrona Venture Group, Meritech Capital, Seedcamp and Sequoia.www.uipath.comAbout Ingram Micro Inc. Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at www.ingrammicro.com.