Ujjivan Financial soars 8% on strong Q2 results

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Shares of Ujjivan Financial Services Thursday ended 8 per cent higher on stock exchanges after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.3 crore in the second quarter ended September 30. The stock gained 8.14 per cent to end the day's trade at Rs 235.2 on the BSE. Intra-day, it surged as much as 10 per cent to Rs 239.25. On the NSE, the scrip moved up by 7.95 per cent to settle at Rs 234.9 apiece. Intra-day, the stock had hit a high of Rs 238.65 and a low of Rs 216.80. In terms of equity volume, 10.56 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 80 lakh scrips changed hands on NSE. The company, in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.3 crore for the September 2018 quarter. It had registered a net loss of Rs 12 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Total income increased 23.6 per cent to Rs 467.40 crore in the reported quarter. PTI SRS SP SHWANS