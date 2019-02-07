UK economy 'not prepared' for no-deal Brexit: BoE chief

Specials
London, Feb 7 (AFP) Britain's economy is "not yet prepared" for a disorderly no-deal departure from the European Union next month, Bank of England governor Mark Carney warned Thursday."Although many companies are stepping up their contingency planning, the economy as a whole is still not yet prepared for a no-deal no-transition exit," Carney said after the central bank slashed its economic growth forecasts. (AFP) SCYSCY
