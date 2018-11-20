UK India Business Council Releases Fourth Annual Ease of Doing Business in India Report

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Delhi, India (NewsVoir)The UK India Business Council Ease of Doing Business Report, released today, highlights that UK businesses perceptions of corruption as a barrier to operating in India has halved since 2015. Based on an in-depth survey of businesses with a combined turnover of USD 122 billion, the report found only 25% of UK businesses saw corruption as a major barrier in 2018, as opposed to 51% in 2015. The drive to digitalise Government interactions was cited as a major factor behind this as it has led to reduced face-to-face interactions where corruption is most likely to take place. Another key finding was that a remarkable 46% of UK Businesses responding had plans to expand their investments in India in the next 12 months. Moreover 25% of those responding intend to direct this new investment eastwards seeking new opportunities in states such as West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur. The roll-out of GST was also cited as a contributor to the improved operating environment with those optimistic about the reform doubling on 2017, overturning initial caution around its implementation in last years report. This year, on seven of the seventeen indicators for improvement, more respondents thought progress was being made than at any other point since the UKIBC launched the project in 2015 with most progress made in the presence of quality infrastructure and telecommunication facilities. Richard Heald, OBE (Chief Executive of UKIBC) reflected that: This report not only highlights the state of the UK-India trade and investment relationship, it also underscores the positive steps being taken to make India a valued partner and destination of UK businesses. If anything, the improvements in ease of doing business further highlights the scale and geographic range of the opportunities for UK businesses within supply chains and across sectors. With BREXIT imminent, India represents an increasingly important and increasingly attractive market. There is, of course, still room for improvement in important areas. Most notably in the quality of bureaucracy which saw little improvement. This matters as 47% of respondents cited quick approvals and effective bureaucracy as one of their most important factors when deciding where to invest. While it is recognised that it will take time for reforms introduced at the top of government to filter to every corner of the Indian bureaucratic machine, UK investors would like to see continued efforts to improve this aspect of the operating environment across states. More than those from any other country, UK businesses are increasingly investing in India. Since 2000, the UK has been the largest G20 investor in India, investing 17.5 billion and creating 371,000 new jobs, representing 10% of all FDI-related jobs in that period. British companies in India now employ almost 800,000 people, representing an impressive 1 in 20 jobs in Indias organised private sector. Monitoring progress on the Ease of Doing Business in India is therefore important not only for UK businesses, but also for Indias wider economy. About the UKIBC The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) is the premier membership-led organisation supporting the promotion of trade, business and investment between the two countries. UKIBC plays an influential role in creating and sustaining an environment in which free-trade and investment flourishes. Through its insights, networks, policy advocacy, services and facilities, the UK India Business Council supports UK businesses to achieve success. Find out more by visiting www.ukibc.com and following @UKIBC on Twitter. To read the full UKIBC 4th Annual Doing Business in India Report (The UK Perspective) 2018 visit their website here: www.ukibc.com/business-india-2018-report-uk-perspective PWRPWR