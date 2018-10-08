UK-India FutureTech Festival to be held in December

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The UK-India FutureTech Festival will take place in Delhi and some other parts of India in December, according to a statement. As part of the festival, a "high-impact thought-leadership" summit will bring together business, policy makers, venture capital, scientists and entrepreneurs across the breadth of India and the UK, according to the statement. UK Communities Secretary James Brokenshire launched the festival during his three-day visit to India to take forward the 'Future Mobility' partnership between Maharashtra and the Midlands Engine in the UK. The Mayor of Birmingham and CEO of the Midlands Engine also accompanied Brokenshire, it said. The statement said the festival will be an unmissable showcase of how India-UK collaboration and innovation is rapidly delivering the tech partnership. More importantly, it will demonstrate joint thought leadership on the tech that is changing lives and creating prosperity for both countries. PTI UZM SMN