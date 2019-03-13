UK slashes 2019 economic growth forecast: Budget

London, Mar 13 (AFP) Britain on Wednesday slashed it forecast for its economic growth this year, as finance minister Philip Hammond said lifting Brexit uncertainty was parliament's "most urgent task".The UK economy is forecast to grow by 1.2 per cent this year, down on the government's prediction of 1.6 per cent in October, Hammond said as he gave a budget update hours before MPs vote on whether to allow the country to leave the EU with no deal. (AFP) SCYSCY