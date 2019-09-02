UK VCs in Delhi to explore opportunities of mutual interest in higher edu with Indian stakeholders

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) A delegation of vice-chancellors of 20 leading universities in the United Kingdom is in the national capital to explore opportunities of mutual interest in the higher education sector with Indian stakeholders, including the government and the institutes.The visit is part of a higher education-focused bilateral programme -- UK-India Education and Research Initiative (UKIERI) -- helmed by the British Council."Through the VC delegation, UK Universities aim to work closely with Indian stakeholders in the higher education sector to further strengthen the relationship and identify shared priorities for future collaboration," Sir Steve Smith, Chair, Universities UK International said."We aim to closely understand the vision and priority areas of the Indian central government, state governments and the higher education institutes to assess the role UK universities and the country more widely can play to achieve India's goals in the context of the draft New Education Policy," he said.The purpose of the visit is to allow the UK vice chancellors to deliberate with key Indian stakeholders from the government, universities and relevant bodies to identify and carve out areas of mutual interest in the higher education sector in both nations."UKIERI is India's first bilateral research programme that enables Indian and UK governments, and their universities, to work closely in the areas of higher education that matter most to them. "The internationalisation agenda is critical to both nations and the delegation's discussions with the Indian stakeholders will focus on outcomes related to three key areas - internationalisation of higher education institutions, research collaborations and student mobility in both directions between our countries," Director North, British Council India, Tom Birtwistle said. PTI GJS GJS NSDNSD