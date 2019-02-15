U'khand Assembly pays tribute to jawans killed in Pulwama

(Eds: Adds details) Dehradun, Feb 15 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Assembly Friday paid homage to CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack and unanimously passed a resolution offering one-month salary by every member to help families of those who laid down their lives. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh later announced a financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh each to the next of kin of the CRPF jawans from Uttarakhand killed in the attack, besides a government job to one member of each family. Two CRPF jawans from Uttarakhand were among the 40 personnel killed in the attack. Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya too held a condolence meeting at the Raj Bhavan, condemning the attack as a cowardly and inhuman act. She said the entire country stood with the families of the slain jawans. In the Assembly, members from treasury and opposition benches alike condemned the suicide attack, terming it as a dastardly act executed by Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. They said the entire state stands with the country's security establishment and the families of the brave soldiers of the CRPF who made the supreme sacrifice for the country. They also hoped that the Centre will give a befitting reply to the perpetrators of the dastardly assault and teach Pakistan a lesson. The resolution on every member contributing one month salary to the families of the martyrs was later unanimously passed by the Assembly by voice vote. The state's annual budget, which was to be tabled in the House in the post lunch session as per the original schedule, will now be laid on Monday. Condolence meetings were also held at the district collectorates. Advocates also held a condolence meeting in Nainital where the Uttarkhand High Court is located. BJP workers took out a procession in Nainital, shouting slogans against Pakistan. In one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's three decades of militancy, a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus in Pulwama district, killing at least 40 personnel and leaving many critically wounded. The Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed the responsibility for the attack. PTI ALM SMN