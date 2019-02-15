U'khand Assembly pays tribute to jawans killed in Pulwama

(Eds: Correcting number of jawans from Uttarakhand, deleting names) Dehradun, Feb 15 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Assembly Friday paid homage to CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack and unanimously passed a resolution offering one month salary by every member to help families of those who laid down their lives. Members from treasury and opposition benches alike condemned the suicide attack, terming it as a dastardly act executed by Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad. They said the entire state stands with the country's security establishment and the families of the brave soldiers of the CRPF who made the supreme sacrifice for the country. Theyalso hoped that the Centre will give a befitting reply to the perpetrators of the dastardly assault and teach Pakistan a lesson. The resolution on every member contributing one month salary to the families of the martyrs was later unanimously passed by the Assembly by voice vote. At least two CRPF jawans from Uttarakhand were among those killed in the Pulwama attack. The state's annual budget, which was to be tabled in the House in the post lunch session as per the original schedule, will now be laid on Monday. PTI ALM DV DVDV ASHASH