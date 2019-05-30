U'khand BJP keeps Quran at party library

/R Dehradun, May 30 (PTI) The Uttarakhand BJP has kept a copy of the Quran at the party library here to help its cadre learn about the holy book, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi underlined the need to reach out to the minorities. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state media head Devendra Bhasin claimed that the move was in line with the party's "philosophy" of treating every religion equally. The copy of the Quran was kept at the library of the party's state headquarters here two days ago by joint media incharge Shadab Shams, Bhasin said. The BJP leader said the the party wanted to give its cadre access to scriptures and holy books of all religions and it was a step in that direction. Set up on the direction of BJP president Amit Shah, the library has around 400 books. In his address after being elected the leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Modi had underscored the need to reach out to the minorities and asked the members to work without discrimination. PTI ALMHMB