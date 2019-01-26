U'khand celebrates Republic Day

Dehradun, Jan 26 (PTI) A slew of flag hoisting ceremonies were held across Uttarakhand on Saturday to mark the 70th Republic Day.The main programme was held at the Parade Ground in the state capital where Governor Baby Rani Maurya unfurled the tricolour and took the ceremonial salute of the police and paramilitary personnel.Earlier, the Governor hoisted the flag at the Raj Bhawan and called upon people of the state to contribute their "100 per cent to nation building"."I greet people of the state on this great occasion when happiness automatically spreads all around," she said.Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat hoisted the tricolour at his official residence in the morning to mark the occasion.He paid tribute to the country's Constitution makers for giving people a democratic system."We should remember and pay tribute to our Constitution makers for giving us a democratic republic," he said after unfurling the national flag at the CM residence.Accompanied by Pradesh BJP president Ajay Bhatt, Rawat also attended a flag hoisting ceremony at the party's state office in Dehradun.Chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and DGP Anil Raturi hoisted the tricolour at the state secretariat and the state police headquarters here respectively.Similar programmes were held at the collectorate in all districts where the district magistrates unfurled the national flag to mark the occasion. PTI ALM DPB