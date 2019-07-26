scorecardresearch
U'khand CM allocates solar energy projects to local entrepreneurs

Dehradun, July 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Friday allocated solar energy projects worth Rs 600 crore to local entrepreneursTogether, these projects will generate 148.85 mw power.On the occasion, the chief minister said another lot of solar power projects worth Rs 200 crore will also be distributed soon among local entrepreneurs.Rawat described the projects as a significant step towards economic development of hill areas.Each entrepreneur will earn on an average Rs 66.50 lakh per annum from these environment friendly projects, he said. PTI ALM NSDNSD

