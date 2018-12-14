U'khand CM demands apology from Rahul Gandhi for 'misleading' nation on Rafale deal issue

Dehradun, Dec 14 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Trivendra Singh Rawat Friday said the Supreme Court dismissing the pleas challenging the Rafale fighter aircraft deal proves that Rahul Gandhi has "misled" the nation by "spreading a lie" and demanded that the Congress president apologises to the nation.In a relief for the Narendra Modi government, the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas challenging the deal between India and France for procurement of 36 Rafale jets saying there was no occasion to "really doubt the decision making process" warranting setting aside of the contract."The Supreme court's verdict proves that Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress party has been relentlessly spreading a lie on the Rafale deal. Unlike the defence agreements struck during Congress regimes, this was a government-to-government deal carried out in a transparent manner without the involvement of middlemen and by following all procedural requirements," Rawat said at a press conference here.He said this has proved that "a lie is cannot be converted into truth, no matter how many times it is told and how loudly"."The top court verdict proves that truth is invincible. What has fallen flat on its nose in the apex court today is the lie spread by Rahul Gandhi and his supporters. The Supreme Court order is a tight slap on their face," the Uttrarakhand chief minister said.Noting that there is a secrecy clause in defence deals and all details about those cannot be made public for security and strategic reasons, Rawat said the Congress president did not just question the government but also tried to "lower the dignity" of defence institutions by issuing "irresponsible" statements on the deal.Rawat also said Rahul Gandhi should apologise for "misleading" the nation on the Rafale deal.State BJP chief Ajay Bhatt also demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi on the issue. PTI ALM NSD