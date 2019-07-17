U'khand CM expresses grief over Gurugram

Dehradun, Jul 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Tuesday expressed grief over the killing of two youths from the state in Gurugram. Rawat spoke to his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, demanding a probe into the case and action against the culprits, an official release said here. Describing the incident unfortunate, Khattar assured Rawat of quick action against the guilty, it said. Another man from Uttarakhand was also injured in the incident. PTI ALM RDKRDK