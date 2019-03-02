U'khand CM lays foundation stone for central law varsity

Dehradun, Mar 2 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday laid the foundation stone for a central law university at Ranipokhri near here, saying it was another step towards making the state a hub of higher education. "It is a matter of pride for Uttarakhand that it has been gifted with a central law university. It shows the importance being attached to the state by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Rawat said at the ceremony. "Uttarakhand already has institutions like the IIT, IIM and AIIMS. The gift of a central law university from the prime minister will be another feather in its cap which will help the state become a hub of higher education," he said. The university will be built at a cost of Rs 26 crore, Rawat said, adding that it will be the country's 22nd central university which apart from being a premier facility of higher education for the state will generate employment opportunities for locals. Apart from the law university project, the chief minister also laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 5 crore and inaugurated projects worth Rs 68 crore. PTI ALM SNESNE