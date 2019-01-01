U'khand CM lays foundation stone of govt hospital in Dehradun

Dehradun, Jan 1 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a 136-bed government hospital here, an official statement said.After laying the foundation stone of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Government Coronation Hospital, Rawat asked the implementing agency to ensure that the facilities are operational by June 23, 2020.The hospital will cover an area of 8,141 metres and will have 136 beds -- 76 in general ward, 24 in burn ward, 11 in ICU, 9 in recovery ward and 16 in the emergency ward, the release said.There will be four operation theatres in the hospital. PTI ALM AD AD DPBDPB