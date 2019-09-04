U'khand CM meets minor girl adopted under anti-malnutrition drive

Dehradun, Sep 4 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday visited the home of a girl he has adopted under the ongoing anti-malnutrition drive in the state to know about her daily dietary regime.Two-and-a-half-year-old Yogita, who weighs 8.5 kg at present, will be malnutrition-free if she begins to weigh 9.6 kg in three months, an official release here said.Rawat adopted the girl on Tuesday to mark the launch of the statewide adoption month-long campaign to make the state malnutrition-free.So far, 94 officials and people's representatives have adopted extremely malnourished children under the campaign.About 1600 children suffering from acute malnutrition are to be adopted by ministers, MLAs and officials, and offered high energy, nutritional food as part of the drive.Rawat said Uttarakhand will be made malnutrition-free through public awareness and people's involvement in the campaign. PTIALM KJ