U'khand CM orders inquiry into boat sink

Dehradun, May 8 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the partial sinking of a floating restaurant into the Tehri lake, an official said. Marina, the first-of-its-kind boat to have been launched in the Tehri Lake to attract tourists, had grabbed headlines last year when the state government held a cabinet meeting there. Rawat asked the Tehri district magistrate and the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam's managing director to conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report, an official said. The chief minister asked the officials to take effective steps to prevent such incidents in the future. The boat, which submerged on Tuesday, was lying unused for several months since its opening last year as no one came forward to take the facility on lease and operate it for tourists.