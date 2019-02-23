U'khand CM pays tribute to Swami Hansadevacharya

Dehradun, Feb 23 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday paid tribute to Swami Hansadevacharya Maharaj in Haridwar describing his demise as a big loss to the spiritual world. Swami Hansadevacharya Maharaj, a key figure associated with the Ram temple movement, was killed in a road accident in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Rawat went to Haridwar on Saturday to pay last respects to the spiritual leader and attended his funeral. "Swami Hansadevacharya Maharaj was not just a great saint but also a noted social worker," an official release quoting the chief minister said. The last rites of the Swami were performed with full state honours as desired by the chief minister. Prominent among those who attended the funeral were Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and state cabinet minister Madan Kaushik. PTI ALM SNESNE