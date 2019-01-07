U'khand CM welcomes quota for EWS in general category

Dehradun, Jan 7 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Monday hailed as "historic" the Union Cabinet's "approval" of 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically weaker sections in the general category. "Reservations on economic basis was being demanded by the economically weaker sections in the general category across the country for a long time.This step of the central government will benefit them," Rawat said. Describing the decision as "historic", the chief minister said it was a step taken in the direction of realizing the concept of "Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas". It will also benefit the economically backward upper caste people of Uttarakhand and the state's youth, he said. Sources said Monday that the Union Cabinet has approved 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward section in the general category. The government is likely to bring a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on Tuesday and the quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation, they said. The reservation benefit is likely to be availed by those whose annual income is below Rs 8 lakh and have up to five acres of land. PTI ALM CK