U'khand farmers to get bonus on per quintal of wheat sold

Dehradun, Mar 5 (PTI) Farmers in Uttarakhand will get a bonus of Rs 20 on per quintal of wheat sold.Directives to this effect were issued by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday.The centre has fixed the MSP of wheat at Rs 1,840 per quintal. The chief minister has directed that farmers should get a bonus of Rs 20 per quintal of wheat sold by them as an addition, an official release here said.Immediate payment should be made to farmers for the wheat purchased from them, he said.Rawat isreviewing preparations for wheat procurement during Rabi marketing session 2019-20.The chief minister also underlined the need to increase the storage capacity of godowns in the state, saying each of them must have at least one lakh metric tonne capacity. PTI ALM BALBAL