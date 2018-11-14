scorecardresearch
U'khand governor not to be addressed with 'his or her highness' any more

Dehradun, Nov 14 (PTI) The style of addressing with 'his or her highness' cannot be used any more for the Uttarakhand Governor. Governor Baby Rani Maurya has issued instructions not to use "his or her highness" as a term of greeting the governor. She has issued an order to replace the term with "the honourable governor" through secretary to the governor RK Sudhanshu, an official release here said. PTI ALM INDIND

