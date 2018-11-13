U'khand govt saved crores by re-estimating project costs: CM

Gopeshwar, Nov 13 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Tuesday saidthe state government has savedcrores of rupees byre-estimating exaggerated approximations of project costs. "We have had the costs of various projects re-estimated and restrained the tendency of submitting exaggerated estimates. This has enabled the state government to save crores of rupees," Rawat said, addressing an election meeting here. Citing examples, Rawat said Rs 19 crore was savedin the construction of a flyover on Dehradun-Haridwar NationalHighway and Rs 11 crore in the construction of a tunnel on Dehradun-Saharanpur National Highway. The chief minister, who wascampaigning for BJP nominee Pushpa Paswan for the forthcoming civic body polls, spoke on the state government's policy of zero tolerance to corruption, saying more than 50 people involved in graft cases were put behind bars in recent months. The chief minister said the state government had more than doubled the budgetary allocation for civic bodies. PTI CORR ALM INDIND