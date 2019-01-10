U'khand govt to rejuvenate Rispana and Bindal rivers

Dehradun, Jan 10 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government will rejuvenate Rispana and Bindal rivers of the state on the lines of Gujarat's Sabarmati river, an official statement said Thursday.A MoU in this regard was signed between the Sabarmati River Front Development Corporation Ltd (SRFDCL) and the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) here on Wednesday. SRFDCL Executive Director R KMehta and MDDA Vice Chairman Ashish Srivastav signed the MoU at Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's residence, the official release said. The SRFDCL will provide technical support to the Uttarakhand government in developing Rispana and Bindal river fronts, it said. The chief minister said that the beautification of the two rivers, checking encroachments around them and maintaining their flow is part of the multi-dimensional project. With technical support from the SRFDCL, both the rivers will be rejuvenated within two years, he said, adding this will not only beautify Dehradun but also help in conserving the environment. Last year, the Rawat government had conducted a massive plantation drive along the river banks to recharge the water table and control water depletion. PTI ALM MAZ DPBDPB