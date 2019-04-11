U'khand Guv, CM cast vote; ask youth to exercise their franchise in large numbers

Dehradun, Apr 11 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat were among the first to cast their votes as polling for the five Lok Sabha seats of the state began on Thursday morning.The governor cast her vote at Shaheed Mekh Bahadur Gurung Girls' Inter College in Garhi Cantonment area while the chief minister voted along with his wife and daughter at a polling booth close to his personal residence in defence colony.Both Maurya and Rawat appealed to people, especially the youth, to turn up in large numbers to exercise their franchise and make their valuable contribution towards strengthening democracy.After casting his vote, Rawat said the enthusiasm among people was visible, and the youth should come out in large numbers to vote. PTI ALM NSDNSD