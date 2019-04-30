U'khand guv underlines need for detailed watershed programme

Dehradun, Apr 30 (PTI) Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday underlined the need for a detailed watershed development and rainwater conservation programme in the hill state to boost agricultural productivity. "In a state like Uttarakhand which abounds in hills, forests play an important role in the livelihood of people. The desired improvement in agricultural productivity can be achieved by drawing out an elaborate plan for watershed development and rainwater conservation. "This can provide economic security to every village," Maurya said, addressing a convocation of trainees at Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy here. She suggested training locals so as to enable them to earn a living in the eco-tourism sector. Expressing concern over growing incidence of forest fires in the state in recent years, the governor said a standard operating protocol will have to be laid down to save the forests from fires caused by human recklessness. She also spoke at length on the significant role women could play in the management of forest resources. PTI ALM INDIND